This event will provide you an edge over others

The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling 17, which will be held at the Raja Muthiah Mandram here on April 14, is tailor-made to enable students and parents to have an edge over others in terms of choosing a career and institution.

The event, to be conducted from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., will feature talk and interaction by experts in different disciplines. The objective is to provide insight into diverse courses and career avenues so that parents and students make informed choices.

As value addition to the interaction with experts, a free psychometric test will be conducted by Bodhi to help students in choosing the right career. Students can log into www.bodhi.co.in for registration.

N. Raj Mohan, behavioural scientist, will deliver a talk on how parents can help children to craft their career.

The presenting sponsor of the event is VIT University and it is powered by Kalasalingam University. Sethu Institute of Technology Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science and Sterlite are the sponsors. The event is held in association with The Hindu Tamil.

