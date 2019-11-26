Ophthalmologist goes down memory lane

Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister K. Pandiarajan released a book titled Kannoodu Kaanbadhellam written by ophthalmologist G. Baskara Rajan here on Monday.

In the book, written in Tamil, Dr. Baskara Rajan traces his career as an ophthalmologist with anecdotes on places he visited. A compact disc was also released on the occasion.The Minister said, “Every book comes under one of the three categories - descriptive, prescriptive or based on an experience. This book includes all three aspects, reflecting Dr. Baskara Rajan’s multi-faceted personality,” he said. Many medical terms have been aptly translated into Tamil, he added.Among all Indian languages, more books were published in Tamil only. “Travelogues form a very important component in describing the history of a region. This book will act as an important source of information,” he said.

“By reading his book, we can understand that Dr. Baskara Rajan has spread the pride of the country abroad,” said M. Amanullah, secretary, Indian Medical Association, Madurai.

J. Sangumani, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital, and B.K.C Mohan Prasad, president, Indian Medical Association, Madurai, participated.