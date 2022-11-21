Operators demand quick restoration of Arasu Cable TV services

November 21, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of Dindigul District Digital Cable TV and Internet Operators Association on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan seeking swift action to restore the disrupted Arasu Cable TV services.

They charged that the operators are forced to face the wrath of the customers since the services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV) Limited were disrupted since Saturday.

Association’s secretary N. Sundarasekaran said that he received umpteen number of calls from customers who were annoyed that their quality television time was ruined, especially over the weekend. “My phone was constantly buzzing and I had no answer. All I fear is losing customers as a result,” he said.

Concurring with his fear, M. Ponniah, a cable television operator from M.M. Kovilur village near Dindigul of 20 years, noted that such a crisis did not occur even when the cyclonic storm Gaja made a landfall in the State.

“We will only lose our loyal subscribers who have no choice but to opt for direct to home (DTH) networks. If the State government wants to solve the problem, it will take just an hour or so, but due to its lackadaisical attitude and inefficient management, we are the scapegoats here,” he charged.

Association’s president P. Manikandan noted that the total connections in the State from 70 lakh dropped to 36 lakh by 2019 when analogue operators made the switch to digital technologies through set-top boxes.

“It further dropped to the current number of subscribers hovering around 19 lakh in the State. With the prolonged disruption, the livelihood of cable TV operators will be a matter of great concern,” he said. He called for the State to devise plans to revive TACTV which is a “high revenue-generating entity.”

A faction of cable TV operators staged a road roko in front of the TACTV office in Dindigul and raised slogans against the ‘laid-back attitude’ of the State. They stressed the need for the State to pull up their socks and resume services at the earliest.

A similar protest was staged in front of the Revenue Divisional Office in Palani which dissolved after Palani RDO Sivakumar and Tahsildar Sasikumar held talks with the protesters.

For technical assistance, cable TV operators and subscribers can contact Joint Director Suresh on 9498017212, stated an official release from the district administration.