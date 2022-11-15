‘Operation Sea Vigil’ drill conducted in Thoothukudi

November 15, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Fifteen ‘intruders’ who tried to enter the Indian waters via the Gulf of Mannar were nabbed by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) during ‘Operation Sea Vigil’ drill conducted on Tuesday.

The CSG, which came into existence following the attack by terrorists in Mumbai in 2008, is conducting drills at regular intervals in coordination with police and other security agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.

When ‘Operation Sea Vigil’ was organised in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Q Branch police and the Central Industrial Security Force on Tuesday to review the operational preparedness of the security forces, the CSG teams, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Pratabhan and Inspector Cyrus, that were patrolling along six nautical miles, spotted two anchored mechanised boats.

The boats with 15 ‘intruders’, who were posing as fishermen, were ‘detained’ and brought to the shore for ‘interrogation’. The drill would continue on Wednesday too, CSG sources said.