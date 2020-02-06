Operation ‘Sagar kavach’ held

A 48-hour-long ‘Sagar Kavach’, the operation being conducted every year to check the operational preparedness of the coastal security group and the Indian Coast Guard and the police and the coordination among them in nabbing ‘terrorists’ trying to infiltrate the district via sea.

As the operation commenced on Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard intensified the surveillance along high-seas while the coastal security group scanning areas closer to the shores checked the fishing boats between Thoothukudi and Vembar.

Besides nabbing 12 ‘terrorists’, the coastal security group and the police also seized ‘weapons’ from them.