Operation ‘Sagar kavach’ held

A 48-hour-long ‘Sagar Kavach’, the operation being conducted every year to check the operational preparedness of the coastal security group and the Indian Coast Guard and the police and the coordination among them in nabbing ‘terrorists’ trying to infiltrate the district via sea.
As the operation commenced on Thursday, the Indian Coast Guard intensified the surveillance along high-seas while the coastal security group scanning areas closer to the shores checked the fishing boats between Thoothukudi and Vembar.
Besides nabbing 12 ‘terrorists’, the coastal security group and the police also seized ‘weapons’ from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.