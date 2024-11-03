Operation of MEMU to Tambaram eases anxiety of passengers returning to Chennai after Deepavali

The decision of Southern Railway to run a MEMU service with all unreserved coaches between Madurai and Tambaram on Sunday evening helped not just the passengers returning to Chennai after Deepavali, but also railway officials heave a sigh of relief.

The MEMU being operated for the first time between Madurai towards Chennai took almost three times the number of passengers, who otherwise could have travelled in the unreserved compartments of Chennai-bound Pandian Superfast Express.

Though the Madurai Divisional Railway officials had posted additional personnel from the security agencies along with Friends of Police and staff from commercial department, they could not manage to regulate the passengers to get into the 12 cars of the MEMU in an orderly fashion.

“We wanted to form queues for the passengers. But, the crowd was so huge and anxious that they ran in all directions to get into the compartments,” a Railway Protection Force personnel said.

The security agencies are used to regulate the passengers only for two unreserved coaches in the front and two more in the rear side of the Pandian Superfast Express. The rake of the express train comes to the platform with all the doors locked. Hence, forming the queues and sending the passengers inside the coaches through the platform side entrance on the first-come-first-served basis was very much possible.

But, it was just the opposite with regard the MEMU which had just arrived from Tambaram. All the doors on both sides, platform side and of side, of all the 12 cars had remained open.

“Hence, there was no scope to regulate the passengers with the queues. However, there was not much of any wordy quarrel or altercation among the passengers as the MEMU had seating capacity of more than 900 passengers,” a senior railway official said.

Unlike the peak-day unreserved coaches of Pandian Express being overcrowded by passengers sitting on the seats, lying on the luggage deck, squatting on the pathway and standing outside toilets, the passengers were seen comfortably seated on the floor.

Many of the passengers had known about the special service of MEMU that was scheduled to leave at 7.15 p.m.

“We knew about this train and came prepared for this. I had tried to book tickets for Deepavali 120 days ahead when the reservation facility opened. But, could not manage to get it. I tried even yesterday in a special train again that went is vain,” said Bala (41), who found seats for himself and his son.

A sense of satisfaction was writ large on the face of even those passengers sitting on the floor, as all their anxiety to manage to enter the coaches and find space to at least to stand had vanished in thin air with the operation of MEMU with all unreserved coaches.

“At least some 1,500 passengers would have travelled by the MEMU. We convinced those passengers who had been waiting in queues to find seats in unreserved coaches of Pandian Superfast Express to get into the MEMU as they would be assured of seats and easy access to toilets in the running train,” a railway official said.

Operation of another MEMU from Ramanathapuram, a special train from Sengottai and Nagercoil-Tambaram Antyodaya Express (with all unreserved compartments) solved a major problem of hundreds of Chennai-bound passengers who could not book berths/seats while returning from home after Deepavali.

Passengers of these trains from southern districts would not face major strain due to overcrowding of passengers from Tiruchi and other way-side stations beyond as another MEMU was being operated from Tiruchi, a railway official said.

