Operation of container train at Gangaikondan station begins

Operation of container train at Gangaikondan railway station was started by Madurai Railway Division in association with TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd on Thursday.

This new service will cater to the logistics needs of TATA Power SOLAR Ltd., a major manufacturer of solar panels based in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Centre in Tirunelveli district. It is the largest single-location solar cell and module plant in the country.

A statement said the new facility at Gangaikondan station would provide a more efficient, cost-effective and environment-friendly solution for transporting solar panels from the manufacturing facility to various destinations such as Deshnok, Nagalapalle, Indore, Ludhiana and Lakholi.

Since the TATA Power Solar manufacturing plant is located 3.5 km away from Gangaikondan station, rail transportation was a viable and an efficient option for the company and it could lead to a continuous flow of traffic to the railways.

The new container traffic would generate significant additional revenue for the railways and enable it to expand its services and capabilities. It would significantly contribute to Madurai Division in achieving its annual freight loading target, which was 3.410 million tonnes for 2024-25. The increased loading would optimise the utilisation of railway infrastructure, including tracks, stations and rolling stocks, the statement added.