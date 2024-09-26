GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Operation of container train at Gangaikondan station begins

Published - September 26, 2024 08:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Container train operation begins at Gangaikondan railway station on Thursday.

Container train operation begins at Gangaikondan railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Operation of container train at Gangaikondan railway station was started by Madurai Railway Division in association with TCI CONCOR Multimodal Solutions Pvt. Ltd on Thursday.

This new service will cater to the logistics needs of TATA Power SOLAR Ltd., a major manufacturer of solar panels based in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Centre in Tirunelveli district. It is the largest single-location solar cell and module plant in the country.

A statement said the new facility at Gangaikondan station would provide a more efficient, cost-effective and environment-friendly solution for transporting solar panels from the manufacturing facility to various destinations such as Deshnok, Nagalapalle, Indore, Ludhiana and Lakholi.

Since the TATA Power Solar manufacturing plant is located 3.5 km away from Gangaikondan station, rail transportation was a viable and an efficient option for the company and it could lead to a continuous flow of traffic to the railways.

The new container traffic would generate significant additional revenue for the railways and enable it to expand its services and capabilities. It would significantly contribute to Madurai Division in achieving its annual freight loading target, which was 3.410 million tonnes for 2024-25. The increased loading would optimise the utilisation of railway infrastructure, including tracks, stations and rolling stocks, the statement added.

Published - September 26, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.