Operation of buses from renovated bus stand resumes in Thoothukudi

October 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Operation of buses from the reconstructed bus stand began in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

The old bus stand has been reconstructed at a cost of ₹58.67 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, Collector K. Senthil Raj, said on Tuesday after inspecting the bus terminus,

Buses to Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur and other small towns of the district started leaving from the bus terminus since the early hours of Wednesday.

“We did not encounter any problem in boarding the buses in the reconstructed old bus stand as proper announcements are being made repeatedly and signboards have been kept properly. Seats for passengers waiting for their buses, toilets and drinking water facilities have been created. All these facilities, which have been created with the tax collected from the public, should be maintained properly. Particularly, the toilets should be clean and neat as it will tell any stranger visiting any town about the quality of administration of the civic body. So, Thoothukudi Corporation should be extremely cautious in maintaining the toilets,” said N. Balasubramanian, a retired banker from Thoothukudi.

The bus crew, which suffered during the monsoon as the temporary bus stand functioned from a nearby school ground, are also a happy lot now.

“We hope that there will not be water stagnation in the bus stand. Teashops and eateries should not be allowed to encroach upon pathways meant for passengers. The Corporation should conduct surprise checks in the bus terminus and take immediate corrective measures if they see any problem or violation and keep it clean. It should be a model bus stand,” said S. Murugan, a bus driver.

Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar visited the bus-stand on Wednesday morning to see if there was any problem in the smooth functioning of the bus terminus.

