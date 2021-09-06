Operation of 70 fireworks units suspended for violation of norms

Special teams, which were formed to check whether safety measures were being violated in fireworks units, have suspended operation of 70 units that were involved in grave violations.

The special teams, which were formed in July, were reconstituted eight times. They would inspect fireworks units and also monitor illegal cracker units. The teams that inspected 758 fireworks units in the taluks of Sivakasi, Vembakottai, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Aruppukottai found that 70 units were involved in grave violations.

Their operations were suspended and the units locked. However, 49 of those units rectified the shortcomings in implementation of safety norms and were permitted to resume operation, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, notices were issued seeking explanations from 116 units where safety rules were flouted.

Six cases were booked under Indian Explosives Act, 1884, for illegally manufacturing crackers in houses and illegally packing fireworks in shops.

The teams are being reconstituted every week to lessen workload and also to prevent nexus between officials and violators.

Mr. Meghanath has warned of stringent action, including cancellation of licences of units that were found to flout safety norms. He also warned of criminal action against those involved in illegal manufacturing of crackers. Habitual offenders would be booked under Goondas Act, he said.

People can alert Special Tahsildar (Matches and Fireworks Units Inspection) over 93426 94959 with regard to illegal cracker units and violation of safety norms in licensed units.