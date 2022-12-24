Operation ganja 3.0 effective in Tamil Nadu, says DGP

December 24, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Operation Ganja 3.0 was effective as 9,207 cases had been booked and 12,635 were arrested in the State, said Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, he said ₹23 crore-worth ganja were seized and properties of 4,003 peddlers were confiscated under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act for the first time in Tamil Nadu and 2,384 vehicles used for the crime were also impounded.

He appreciated the police in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts for their good work in containing the narcotics trade. In Tirunelveli city alone, 757 cases had been booked and ₹1 crore worth ganja was seized and properties of 565 accused were confiscated.

Detention of habitual offenders under Goondas Act had proved successful. As many as 3,949 were detained under Goondas Act, the highest in the country, he said.

Three-tier system

In a bid to contain clashes with caste overtones, a three-tier monitoring system had been established. The exclusive wing would be monitored by special teams from the State headquarters. They would coordinate with city/district officers and those in the sub-division and police station limits.

Explaining its functioning, he said the profile of habitual offenders would be made available with the officers and their movements would be monitored at station level, sub-division level and at the district level.

The Chief Minister, he said, had resolved a decade old grievance of police personnel - 1,132 legal heirs of police personnel who died in harness had been posted as receptionists in police stations on compassionate grounds. The new recruits, after training, had joined duty recently. On POCSO Act, he said 4,400 cases were booked this year.

Earlier, the DGP flagged off 69 two-wheelers for Tirunelveli city and said that Chief Minister had sanctioned 400 two-wheeler patrol vehicles for the State police. Two policemen would be on duty and be responsible for close monitoring of crimes such as eve-teasing, waylaying, chain snatching, etc., he said.