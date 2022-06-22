Open sewage canal causes inconvenience to public

The sewage canal near ‘Yaanaikuzhai’ drinking water pipeline that runs from Vandiyur Main Road to Housing Board Colony in Shenbagathottam is yet another stormwater drain that has been turned into a present day sewage canal.

“When Vandiyur tank gets filled to its brim during rains, the water will drain via this canal and join Vaigai river,” said S. Dhanam, a photo studio owner and resident of Tahsildar Nagar for 12 years.

She said that there was a lack of awareness among people and they keep dumping unsegregated garbage, including waste from meat shops on the stretch, despite dumper bins being kept.

A rusted sign board installed by the Corporation reads that dumping of waste into the canal would warrant charging a fine. A few can be seen using it for open defecation as well.

“It was only 10 days ago that many shops on the fringes selling fish and chicken were removed. This has done very little to reduce the waste being tossed into the canal,” said Ms. Dhanam.

“When repeated complaints arise of unbearable stink, the Corporation authorities would desilt canal and accumulate the waste on the embankments and fail to remove it fully,” said another resident of the area.

V Mari, 63, a vegetable vendor, who has a shop near the canal said that mosquitoes are a problem throughout the day. “During rains, it aggravates that I even skip selling in the area,” she added.

“The dumping of polythene bags is the sole reason for blockage and clogging of the canal”, said M. Rajan, chief coordinator, Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam.

“Due to increase in population, most storm water drains within the Corporation limit run as sewage canals today which more often reaches Vaigai river untreated, polluting the waterbody,” said Mr Rajan.

He called for more sewage treatment plants along the banks of Vaigai so that treated water would be released into the river to ensure good health of the waterbody.

As implemented in many areas in the city, Ms Dhanam and Mr Rajan called for installing concrete slabs over the canal to prevent irresponsible dumping of waste as well as reducing the stench upto an extent.

When contacted DMK Councillor of ward 37 N. Ponnuvalavan said that the issue has been highlighted to the authorities of the Public Works Department. “We have also petitioned to Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathy as well. We seek the cooperation of the public in not dumping solid waste into the canal,” he said.