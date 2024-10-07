Open Periyar bus stand shopping complex soon, say traders

The shopping complex at Periyar bus stand which remains shut long after construction must be commissioned soon, said those who had registered their names for taking the shops on rent at the complex

In the petition submitted to Collector M.S. Sangeetha here on Monday, Madurai Periyar Bus Stand, Bharathiyar Shopping Complex Bus Stand Integrated Traders Welfare Association said that the traders had paid the rent for the shops in 2019, even when the building was under construction. But still they could not take possession of the shops.

“Despite the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in 2019, issuing directions to the Madurai Corporation to complete works within 18 months, the Corporation has not taken any steps in compliance,” said A. Karuppandi, president of the association.

The traders even paid the increased rent with the fond hope that they could earn it once the shops were opened for business. But with no income source, they were struggling to repay loans they borrowed for paying the high rent. More than 400 shop owners were awaiting opening of the complex which was built under Smart Cities mission, he said.

“Every time we broach the subject, the corporation officials give a stock reply that once the pending electrical works in the building are completed, the complex will be thrown open. But this does not seem to be true. We suspect that the government is not willing to give the shops to local traders,” he alleged.