GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Open Periyar bus stand shopping complex soon, say traders

Published - October 07, 2024 07:19 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The shopping complex at Periyar bus stand which remains shut long after construction must be commissioned soon, said those who had registered their names for taking the shops on rent at the complex

In the petition submitted to Collector M.S. Sangeetha here on Monday, Madurai Periyar Bus Stand, Bharathiyar Shopping Complex Bus Stand Integrated Traders Welfare Association said that the traders had paid the rent for the shops in 2019, even when the building was under construction. But still they could not take possession of the shops.  

“Despite the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in 2019, issuing directions to the Madurai Corporation to complete works within 18 months, the Corporation has not taken any steps in compliance,” said A. Karuppandi, president of the association.  

The traders even paid the increased rent with the fond hope that they could earn it once the shops were opened for business. But with no income source, they were struggling to repay loans they borrowed for paying the high rent.  More than 400 shop owners were awaiting opening of the complex which was built under Smart Cities mission, he said.  

“Every time we broach the subject, the corporation officials give a stock reply that once the pending electrical works in the building are completed, the complex will be thrown open. But this does not seem to be true. We suspect that the government is not willing to give the shops to local traders,” he alleged.  

Published - October 07, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.