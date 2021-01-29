Open more DPCs: farmers

They allege 'agents' are appointed to manage the centres

Madurai

The need for opening more number of Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) across the district for purchasing paddy crop dominated the discussions held during the farmers' grievance meeting held at the Collectorate, here on Friday.

Collector T. Anbalagan, Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan, and officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

A section of farmers also charged that 'agents' were appointed for managing the DPCs based on the influence of ruling party members. Members of Farmers Producers Groups must be entrusted with the responsibility of managing the DPCs, demanded the farmers.

Mr. Vivekanandan replied that DPCs were opened at many places across the district with an aim to benefit the farmers. He urged the farmers to work together so that all farmers sell their produce at the DPCs.

M. Thirupathi, a farmer from Kulamangalam, said that the district-level committee that was formed to check the irregularities in the functioning of DPCs had not conducted any inspection. "The unofficial practice of paying around ₹ 60 for each bag of rice at the DPCs is still prevalent, which needs to be addressed," he added.

The farmers also stressed that both agricultural and horticultural crops were damaged across the district due to the recent rains. They sought proper compensation for the crops, including for farmers who had not insured their crops.

P. Manikandan, a farmer from Usilampatti, urged the district administration to increase the quantum of water being released for the 58-canal scheme.

"As the water storage at Periyar and Vaigai dams are at a good level, the officials can comfortably release water through the 58-canal scheme. If the officials can't increase the quantum of water being released, they can at least increase the number of days that water is being released through the channel," he added.