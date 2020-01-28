Open house for tax payers

MADURAI

Income Tax Department will hold the an open house – the fifth for the Financial Year 2019-20 – for tax payers, representatives and professionals from Madurai Region at the chamber on the first floor of Annex Building, Income Tax Office, V.P. Rathinasamy Road, B.B.Kulam, Madurai, between 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement.

The I-T Department, along with Madurai Bench of SIRC of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India, is also organising Free Help-Desk on I-Tax matters at Aayakar Seva Kendra, Income Tax Office, Bibikulam, Madurai, on the second Tuesday of every month and on monthly open house meeting days.