‘Open DPC in easily accessible place’

TIRUNELVELI

Demanding opening of paddy direct purchase centre in an easily accessible common place instead of allowing it to function from a paddy trader’s place, a group of farmers, who dumped paddy in front of the Collectorate, submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday.

In his petition, K. Perumal, former president of Kannadiyan Channel Irrigation Committee 5, of Veeravanallur, who threw paddy on the ground at the Collectorate main entrance along with others, said the direct paddy procurement centre meant for Veeravanallur was functioning for the past two years in a place belonging to a farmer, who is also a paddy trader.

He was procuring the paddy from the farmers of Veeravanallur and surrounding areas in 2019 at the rate of ₹ 2,000 for 150 kg paddy without allowing the farmers to sell their produce directly in the direct purchase centre.

“If the farmers could sell the paddy directly to the direct purchase centre, they would have got ₹ 1,905 for 100 kg paddy (‘A’ Grade) and ₹ 1,865 for 100 kg ordinary variety, as per the latest purchase price. However, intimidation by this farmer, who is enjoying the officials’ backing, denied them this opportunity,” Mr. Perumal said.

After packing the paddy thus purchased in gunny bags, this farmer-cum-paddy trader would sell it to the direct procurement centre functioning from his place. Besides selling 2,500 bags of paddy purchased from farmers in his name to the DPC in 2019, the individual, having only nine acres of land, had sold 15,000 bags of paddy in the name of his wife, his son, daughter-in-law, his two daughters and brother-in-law to the DPC with the help of the two government officials manning it.

“If the Collector examined the paddy purchase accounts of Veeravanallur DPC for 2019, this fact will be brought to light,” Mr. Perumal said.

He suggested that the DPC be shifted to mandapam of Sri Bhoominatha Swamy Temple so that it would be easy for the farmers of Veeravanallur, Ariyanayagipuram, Giriammalpuram and Udhayamarthandapuram to sell their produce. The farmers of these areas raise paddy on 2,276 acre during ‘pisanam’ season every year.