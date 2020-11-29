Open Courtallam falls for tourists: CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the State government to throw open the falls in Courtallam for tourists immediately.

Various resolutions were passed at the special executive committee meeting of the party held in which State executive committee members Madhukur Ramalingam, Venkatraman, Suganthi and others participated. During the meeting, the new district secretary Muthupandian and other office-bearers were elected.

The meeting demanded the State to immediately open Courtallam falls for the public and ensure that COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by the visitors. The cadre also sought water from Karuppanadhi dam to reach Sernthamaram village.

Though the State government had created Tenkasi as a new district by bifurcating it from Tirunelveli, no progress in developmental works had been made over the last one year. The Municipal administration had dug up many roads stating that it had done so for laying drinking water pipelines. However, several months had gone by and many of the dug up portions were not closed properly. The rainy season had worsened the condition of these roads and motorists had harrowing experiences.

The members said that with growing vehicular movement, rail over bridge was essential at Shencottah, Viswanathapuram and Pavoorchatram. The TNSTC should take steps to see that bus connectivity was established from all major village panchayats to the district headquarters.

When the cadre took out a march to the Head Post Office here to condemn the Central government for registering false cases against social activists and farmers, who had assembled in New Delhi demanding to withdraw the Farm Laws, the police arrested them. About 55 members who courted arrest were later released.