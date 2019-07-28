Onus on senior lawyers to groom juniors: Judge

Sivaganga

Calling upon lawyers to extend their cooperation for speedy disposal of cases, Justice R. Hemalatha, Judge of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, has said senior lawyers should train and groom their juniors to argue the cases effectively and facilitate dispensation of justice to the litigants.

Addressing after inaugurating the Additional District Court here on Saturday in the presence of Collector J. Jayakanthan, the judge said if the senior lawyers had to enlighten their juniors on the nuances of laws, the juniors should evince interest in approaching their seniors and upgrading their skills.

Referring to the existence of an academy for training junior lawyers in Madras High Court in Chennai, she said if such facility was not available in the district, the seniors should play the role of mentors and guide the juniors. Lawyers should keep the latest and important judgements of High Courts and Supreme Court in their fingertips, she said.

Public and litigants would benefit and get speedy justice when the bench and bar functioned effectively and adopted high standards in their professions, she said. Ms. Hemalatha said it was a matter of pride that the bench and the bar in the district shared a cordial relationship.

The opening of the Additional District Court would help for speedy disposal of cases, she said adding the family court and special courts functioned in the old building would function from the integrated district court building.

The judge also inaugurated a Sub-Court in Manamadurai, fulfilling the long-pending demand of the local people.

The new court would be beneficial to people in Ilayankudi, Thirupuvanam and Thirupachethi areas, she said. Superintendent of Police R. Rohit Nathan, Additional District Judge Babulal, District Bar Association President Rajasekaran, Secretary Muthuramu, senior lawyers Mohanasundaram, Janakiraman and Manamadurai Bar Association President Muthuramalingam and Secretary Muruganandam were among others present.