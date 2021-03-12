Only one nomination received in Virudhunagar district

On the first day of filing nomination, only one candidate filed his papers for Tiruchuli Assembly constituency in Virudhunagar district.
P. Vellaichamy filed his papers on behalf of Ahimsa Socialist Party. None of the other six Assembly constituencies received any nomination, according to the District Returning Officer, R. Kannan.
Meanwhile, the district administration has planned to reach voters through 50,000 school students to ensure 100% voter turn out.
Participating in a SVEEP activity held at Kshatriya Girls’ Higher Secondary School here on Friday, Mr. Kannan said that a pledge in printed format would be sent to the parents through the students. The students should read out the pledge to their parents and make them cast their votes on April 6, the polling day.
“The students should motivate not only their parents but also their relatives and neighbours,” Mr. Kannan said.
Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), V. Jayakumar, Chief Educational Officer, Balathandayuthapani, District Educational Officers were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath