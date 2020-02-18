Madurai

Only one entrance open at Madurai Collectorate

The only way: Visitors crowding outside the Madurai Collectorate to gain entry through the only entrance that remained open on Monday.

The only way: Visitors crowding outside the Madurai Collectorate to gain entry through the only entrance that remained open on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Those who came to Madurai Collectorate from different parts of the district to take part in the grievance day meeting on Monday were in for a surprise as only one entrance of the big gated complex remained open.

Anticipating that a protest could be staged at the Collectorate, a good number of police personnel were posted at teh Collectorate. So it took some time for the throng of petitioners, including the aged and the differently abled, to brave the traffic on the road opposite the only entrance remaining open before entering the complex.

M. Kali, a 64 year-old man, who sought the help of a policeman to cross the Collector office road, said that he was waiting for 15 minutes inside the campus for the police to regulate inbound and outbound vehicular traffic before he could make his way out.

A police personnel said that the heavy deployment was to check and permit only those wearing helmets to enter the premises, as instructed by Collector T. G. Vinay. “Ever since two women and a boy attempted self-immolation on the Collectorate campus due to family problem, we are vigilant,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 8:39:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/only-one-entrance-open-at-collectorate/article30848612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY