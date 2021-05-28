Only one attendant for each patient at GRH, says Moorthy

Both will get food three times a day: Minister

It had been instructed that only one attendant can accompany each COVID-19 positive patient at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons after inaugurating a COVID-19 vaccination camp for those aged between 18 and 44 at MADITSSIA Hall, the Minister said that the government had decided to distribute food to patients and attendants in the GRH three times a day.

He said 65,000 vials of vaccines had been allocated to Madurai district to vaccinate those aged between 18 and 44. In the first phase, industrial labourers, transport department employees, autorickshaw drivers, construction workers and temple workers would be vaccinated.

The imposition of intense complete lockdown had helped in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Madurai.

Steps were taken to recruit doctors and nurses for treating COVID-19 patients in Madurai.

Following a surge of COVID-19 positive cases in rural areas, Mini COVID-19 Care Centres were established in 100 villages. Health workers were deployed in 420 village panchayats to undertake door-to-door fever screening.

No oxygen shortage

The Minister said that there was no oxygen shortage in hospitals. The government was supplying 8 to 10 tonnes of medical oxygen to private hospitals in the district, he added.

The patients came to hospitals only at the last stage seeking treatment for COVID-19, resulting in several deaths. No deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen support in hospitals, he said.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, Collector Aneesh Sekar and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were also present.