Only Madurai, Virudhunagar remain in red zone

Except for Madurai and Virudhunagar, all the remaining eight districts in southern Tamil Nadu moved from red to orange zone, giving a major relief to the health officials, civic and respective district collectors on Friday.

According to the medical bulletin released by the State government, in the southern districts, out of the 10, only Madurai and Virudhunagar were classified in red zones as on May 1.

Theni district, which accounted for 43 positive patients, has discharged 37 persons so far. The last case reported positive in the district was on April 16. Likewise, Sivaganga and neighbouring Ramanathapuram too had less number of positive patients in the last 10 to 15 days. While, only Tirupathur was the hotspot in Sivaganga district, Ramanathapuram suffered a jolt as a few peripheries including Paramakudi, Kilakarai and the town areas had to be identified as containment zones. While the total number of positive patients from Ramanathapuram stood at 18, effective COVID-19 management brought in some respite, officials said.

In Madurai, the number of positive cases, which was revolving around 60 till last week, rose up to 75, as on a single day 15 cases were reported. Subsequently, the numbers piled up on May 1 and the tally stood at 87. In neighbouring Virudhunagar district, the number of positive cases was 32 and effective steps to contain the pandemic started fetching results and the last positive case was reported on April 25. The number of discharged persons also was at 19 so far.

Though, the number of positive patients in Dindigul district touched 81 till date, the number of patients recovered and discharged stood at 71.

Similarly, Tirunelveli, which initially saw a steep rise in the number of positive cases, stood at 63. Gradually, the numbers started declining and the till date, 56 among them have been discharged. In Tenkasi district, in the beginning the numbers were below 10. However, a sudden shoot up took the tally to 38. The discharge was at 5 till date and the administration had not reported any fresh case after April 25.

The situation appears comfortable in the neighbouring Thoothukudi district, wherein the number of patients admitted was 27 and as on May 1, only one patient was under treatment, while 25 were discharged upon recovery. One patient succumbed to the virus. In Kanniyakumari, the number of positive patients stood at 16 and till date, the discharged number of patients stood at 10.

According to a Health Department official in Chennai, the zonal classification of districts were based on hotspot analysis communicated by the Central government. It is multi-factorial and had taken various aspects into consideration, including incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. Every Monday, the classification of the zones would be updated, he added.