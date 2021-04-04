‘Only in Modi's regime, fishermen detained in other countries returned home safely’

‘2000 fishermen were safely brought back home in last seven years’

RAMANATHAPURAM

Union Minister for Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Giriraj Singh, on Sunday said that about 2000 fishermen, who were held in various countries for alleged violations, were safely brought back home in the last seven years.

The minister, who was in the coastal district, addressed sea-weed cultivators, Self-Help-Groups and fishermen, told reporters, after a meeting with AIADMK senior leader Anwar Rajhaa, that the Centre did its best for the fishermen as far as they were within the country.

For instance, the Centre had enhanced the subsidy and loan component for construction of deep sea fishing vessels to ₹ 80 lakh. The fishermen delegation appealed to enhance it further as the costs had escalated.

However, when issues related to detention of Indian fishermen in Iran or Sri Lanka or by any other country, the diplomatic channels had to be opened up and various ministries and officials had to be engaged.

Assuring that the Centre would positively look into the grievances of the fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban and Thangachimadam on compensation for their mechanised boats, which were damaged in the recent cyclone/flood, the Union minister said that instead of crossing the IMBL, the fishermen should be encouraged deep sea fishing.

On the lines of smart city, the Union government had been promoting smart villages, wherein the fisherfolks' hamlets could be chosen and basic amenities provided for the welfare of the population.

With premier research institutes such as CMFRI, the government was determined to take the benefits of technology from the lab to the beneficiaries. By creating awareness programmes through the academic interface, the fishermen would benefit.

The recent programmes on export opportunities had come as an eye opener as the sector was poised for huge exports from the fishing sector.

Alliance For Release of Innocent Fishermen Trust founder U Arulanandam in a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister said that the deep sea fishing was launched in Mandapam in September 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department had built 30 deep sea fishing vessels, which were not sufficient for fishermen from Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram. The funds earmarked for building each vessel should be enhanced from the present ₹ 80 lakh.

The memorandum also appealed to the Centre to encourage fishermen to use drift nets in Palk Straits and thus discourage bottom trawling method . By educating the fishermen, the marine resources and eco-system shall be protected and remain safe.

He urged the Union government to find a permanent solution to the Sri Lankan Navy personnel detaining the Tamil fishermen, which would give a fillip to the fishermen.