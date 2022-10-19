‘Only green crackers should be burst’

Only green crackers should be sold and burst during Deepavali as per the Supreme Court order, said Madurai District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.

In a statement, he said crackers could be burst only for two hours on Deepavali day — between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.; and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Besides, as per the provisions of the Environmental Protection Rules crackers producing more than 125 decibel of noise should not be sold or used. Similarly Chinese crackers were not allowed.

Asking the people to be careful about the presence of highly inflammable materials like thatched roofs around them while bursting crackers, the SP said children should be allowed to use crackers only under the supervision of elders.

A bucket of water should be kept ready around for emergency use. No crackers should be burst near hospitals, petrol bunks, schools, courts and places of worship.

People could seek immediate help in case of any accident by calling police helpline 100, Fire and Rescue Services by calling 112 and ambulance services by dialling 108.

The police had advised people not to hold crackers in the hand while bursting them and to avoid wearing dresses with highly inflammable materials. The SP also warned the people against harassing animals using crackers.

Crackers should not be carried in buses and trains. The police had also warned of legal action if crackers were used in violation of the conditions or being sold without licence.