Admissions sluggish in special schools

Madurai

28 August 2020 20:11 IST

Only five students have joined three schools for visually impaired students in Madurai

Admissions to the three schools for visually impaired students in Madurai is very slugglish. The school heads attribute it to the lockdown norms “as we are unable to travel to rural areas and convince parents to send their wards to our schools.”

The three schools are: Government Middle School for the visually impaired in KK Nagar; St. Joseph’s School for the Blind in Paravai, a government-aided school; and Indian Association of the Blind (IAB) at Sundararajanpatti. Although admissions began 10 days back, till date only five students have joined the three schools - three in IAB and two in St. Joseph’s school.

N. Karpagam, the School Coordinator of IAB, says usually around 50 students join Classes 6 to 12 in their school. But only three students have joined Class 11 till date.

The school heads say they get the addresses of the students from District Differently Abled Welfare office, go to their homes to convince their parents to send their children to the schools. “Usually students from the Madurai peripheries, neighbouring districts such as Theni, Dindigul and Virudhunagar come to Madurai for school education as there is a dearth of special schools in other districts,” says Sr. Backiamary, Headmistress of St. Joseph’s school.

Most of the students hail from interior pockets and belong to underprivileged families. “In this time and age, there are still people who do not want to send their visually impaired child to a school,” she says.

But this year they have not been able to reach these children owing to lack of public transport and other restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 lockdown, says K. Mahalakshmi, Headmistress of the Government Middle School. “The parents are also unable to reach us owing to lack of public transport,” she says. Ms. Karpagam says it is important to take steps to ensure that students do not lose this academic year.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer (in charge) M. Jeyaseeli says they are ready to arrange vehicles to help schools in their admission process.