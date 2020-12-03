Only few tanks have good storage in Virudhunagar

District wants more rain to help recharge groundwater table

With Virudhunagar district experiencing just an overnight drizzle, water managers here say that the region needs good rainfall as most system tanks and minor irrigation tanks have poor storage.

The average rainfall in the district in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was just 8.13 mm.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Kariyapatti (15.8 mm), Aruppukottai (13), Sivakais (12.5) and Kovilankulam (12.4). All the other eight rain gauge stations recorded only single digit rainfall.

Out of the 342 system tanks under the maintenance of Public Works Department, only 58 tanks have water to their full capacity. Among them 34 tanks were in Upper Vaippar Basin division, 14 in Gundar Basin division and 10 in Vaippar Basin division.

Another 91 tanks have water above 70%. However, 193 tanks have less than 70% water storage.

Meanwhile, out of the 712 minor irrigation tanks, only 145 tanks have more than 75% storage. Among them most of the tanks are in Narikudi, Kariyapatti and Tiruchuli blocks, according to an official.

While 333 tanks have less than 50% storage, the remaining 234 tanks have between 50% to 75% storage.

Though the district administration has kept a close vigil on those tanks that have water to their full capacity ahead of the anticipated heavy rain, the district administration hoped that the cyclone fills up the remaining of the tanks.

“We want good rain so that there is enough water in the tanks to adequately recharge groundwater table,” Collector R. Kannan said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has announced public holiday in the district on Friday.