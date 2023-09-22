Only BJP is doing politics over Cauvery, says Alagiri

September 22, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:49 am IST - DINDIGUL

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in politics over the Cauvery river water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and the Congress had always been supportive of Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there could not be any doubt about the intentions of the Congress in the issue. “It is our right and the delta region has to have its share of water for irrigation,” he added.

The BJP had been irresponsible, while in power in Karnataka and now as well. Like its national leaders, the functionaries in Karnataka too were not bothered about the withering crops in the delta region of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the people, who had been watching the developments, would know the true face of the BJP, Mr. Alagiri said, adding that the Tamil Nadu government had not compromised on this issue.

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, the Congress leader said the party could not go against the BJP for multiple reasons and hence it had lost its self-respect.

On the Women’s Reservation Bill, he said there were many anomalies in the Bill. It might help only the upper class in society. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had been instrumental in giving due share to the womenfolk and hence, the BJP could not project itself as a party championing the cause of the women.

Stating that knowing pretty well that it could not win even a single seat in the southern States, the BJP had neglected them, he said the party focused only on seven northern States. The people would show it the doors in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Alagiri was here to address party’s booth agents from Dindigul and Theni districts.

