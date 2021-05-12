‘Only 8% vaccinated in Thoothukudi’

12 May 2021 20:13 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Only 8% of the residents of the district has taken the vaccination for COVID-19 so far even though vaccine in enough numbers has been stocked, Monitoring Officer Kumar Jayant has said.

While addressing the vaccination camp organised by Thoothukudi District Small and Tiny Industries Association here on Wednesday, Mr. Kumar Jayant said only 8% of eligible population of Thoothukudi had been vaccinated while this number in Chennai stood at 53%. Since the vaccines were very effective in saving the individuals from COVID-19, the people, after trashing the rumours, should go in for vaccination.

Even as the Thoothukudi district administration had stocked over 15,000 vaccines, only 900 persons were being vaccinated on an average every day, he said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj said vaccination and the precautionary measures alone could protect everyone from the viral infection.

Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi Simranjeet Singh, City Health Officer Vidhya, General Manager of District Industries Centre Sornalatha and president of Thoothukudi District Small and Tiny Industries Association Nehru Prakash participated in the event.