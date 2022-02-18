‘Only 46 Tamils out of 946 recruited in Postal Dept. for T.N.’

Madurai MP wonders without knowing Tamil how can they read addresses

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has condemned Postal Department for having recruited only 46 out of 946 candidates from Tamil Nadu for the posts of Postal Assistants and Sorting Assistants to work in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Venkatesan said these candidates had been allocated for Tamil Nadu by Staff Selection Commission to work in villages in 57 postal divisions. He wondered how the recruits who did not know Tamil could read the addresses of the mails and sort them out.

Stating that Tamils had affection for all the people of the country, he questioned whether the regional language was not necessary for the recruits to provide the mandated service for the people. He also said it was gross injustice that all the employment opportunities were being snatched by the people from Hindi-speaking States.

He said the selection list provided details of the reservation meant only for ex-servicemen and differently abled but not the details of reservation provided to Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He asked why there was no transparency in ensuring that social justice was implemented in this recruitment process.

Mr. Venkatesan wanted to have a test in regional languages in the recruitment process and it should be State-specific. The Centre should also ensure transparency in implementation of reservation system, the statement said.