Only 37 tanks in Ramanathapuram are brimming with water

Farmers want immediate release of water from Vaigai dam for agricultural operations

While low storage in tanks in Ramanathapuram district under Lower Vaigai Basin has given a cushion for the district administration to absorb more rainwater during the monsoon, farmers want the officials to seek release of water from Vaigai dam to fill the tanks to ensure uninterrupted agricultural operation.

As on Tuesday, only 37 of the 500 tanks under Lower Vaigai Basin – mostly in R.S. Mangalam, Tiruvadanai and Keelakarai taluks – have water to their full capacity. Storage is above 75 per cent in 105 tanks and 171 other tanks have got storage above 50 per cent of their capacity.

“Most of the tanks that have got full storage following the recent widespread rain are small,” a Public Works Department engineer said.

The flood water that was released for the last few days from Vaigai dam through the river did not help much as a good amount of water was tapped in the districts upstream of Ramanathapuram.

However, with more rainfall predicted in the north-east monsoon, the official exuded confidence of the storage in tanks going up. “Besides, the rainfall experienced in the ayacut has kept the demand for water release lower,” he said.

The rain has helped the district cultivate paddy on around 1.30 lakh hectares according to Joint Director of Agriculture Tom P. Silas.

“We can get our share of Vaigai credit of water from Vaigai dam next month when the demand for irrigation will peak,” the PWD engineer said.

However, M. Madurai Veeran, general secretary of Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, said water from Vaigai dam for irrigation should be released immediately. “Even in the past, we had demanded that water should be released for river wetting in October to recharge drinking water projects and in the first week of November for irrigation purpose,” Mr. Madurai Veeran said.

He said if water was released now, more water under Vaigai credit could be stored in the dam for future usage.

Out of 141 tanks under Gundar Basin, only 60 tanks have water above 50 per cent of their capacity.