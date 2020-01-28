‘Only 13 lakh PAN card holders have filed IT returns’

MADURAI

Although there are 62 lakh Permanent Account Number (PAN) card holders in Madurai region, only 13 lakh out of this population have filed their tax returns, according to Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Rajiv Vijay Nabar.

He was speaking at an awareness programme on Income Tax Compliance and Returns conducted by the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Income Tax department, here on Monday.

He added that the Madurai Income Tax Commissionerate with jurisdiction over 10 southern districts, collected ₹ 2,000 crore as Income Tax last year. The target was ₹ 2,300 crore for a population of 1.70 crore.

“For this year, out of the target of ₹ 2,418-crore revenue, the Commissionerate had already collected ₹ 1206 crore. This is 51% of the target,” he said. He added that revenue growth percentage is more than in cities like Chennai.

The Chief Commissioner said that in the past, assessing officers were given the choice for scrutiny. This caused disputes and a lack of transparency. Through the new computer-aided selection of scrutiny, officers do not have a choice in the matter and they call for books of accounts for verification.

Speaking about grievance meetings, he said that the event allowed members from economically weaker sections of society to access a help desk. He said that Southern India Regional Council of Chartered Accountants would also provide services on the second Tuesday of each month.

Chamber senior president S. Rethinavelu, president N. Jagatheesan and senior officials from the IT Department participated.