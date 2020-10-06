Only 10.8% of residents avoid crowded places: study

06 October 2020 20:10 IST

68% wear face masks every time when it steps out of homes

Madurai

Around 68% of the residents of Madurai city wear face masks every time, including instances when they step outside their homes or even have visitors at home. However, only 10.8% of the residents avoid crowded places, reveals a behavioural surveillance study conducted in 100 wards of the city by the district administration.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Tuesday, the District Monitoring Officer B. Chandra Mohan elaborated the key results and observations of this study which was conducted during July and August.

“Since usage of face masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining six feet distance in public places are key measures to prevent COVID-19 virus transmission, we conducted this baseline survey to understand the knowledge, attitude and practices that people follow to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

The survey was conducted by the students, alumni and faculty of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences with consultation from private parties. A structured questionnaire was prepared and sent to the 2,125 randomly selected respondents, who filled it using their smartphones.

Dr. Chandra Mohan said that respondents were all aged above 18 years and were categorised into different age groups, with maximum interviewees falling within the age category of 30 to 60 years.

A total of 68.6% of the respondents said that they wear face masks every time. Four percentage of the respondents answered that they rarely wear face masks. “While it is encouraging to see that a large proportion of the population wear face masks, we are aiming to bring a behavioural change so that all the residents wear face masks every time they step out of their homes,” said the Monitoring Officer.

Another key finding was that 67.2% of the respondents washes hands using sanitisers or hand wash every time in various situations. While 27.1% of the respondents washes hands sometimes, the rest rarely wash their hands.

When asked about maintaining physical distancing in public places, only 10.8% of the respondents said that they will avoid crowded places. While 42.1% of the respondents said that they will maintain three feet distance, a total of 21% of the interviewees said it maintains a minimum of six feet distance in public places.

Collector T.G. Vinay, who was present during the meet, said that they will step up the monitoring in public and crowded places.

For questions asked about the steps taken to protect elderly persons against COVID-19, around 11.1% of the respondents said that they isolate them at home. Only 7.7% of the respondents said that they will avoid close contact with elderly persons at home.

Dr. Chandra Mohan said that despite the relaxations for the past one month, there has not been a spike in positive cases in the district. “But, the public must cooperate with the officials and follow the safety precautions to further bring down the cases,” he added.

The Collector said that a team will conduct a similar study to find out the correlation between the wards where cases are high and the compliance of safety precautions there.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said fine is imposed on those who fail to wear face masks in public places. All markets are monitored by officials to regulate the crowd, he added.