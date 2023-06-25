Only 10% storage level in dams in Tirunelveli district

June 25, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The 10% storage level in reservoirs may be sufficient only to meet the drinking water needs of the people for about a month in Tirunelveli district, according to PWD officials.

Although peak summer temperatures have subsided, undue delay in onset of the southwest monsoon and continuing high mercury levels have resulted in a big dip in the reservoirs.

Though the 57.47 mm rainfall, which was 51.25% higher than normal, in May gave a fillip to the storage level, June saw a steep fall as the district received only 1.60 mm, which was 94.59 % lesser than the average monthly rainfall.

Out of 1,097 tanks in the district, 1,040 are dry. Usually, water for irrigation is released by the first week of June from Papanasam dam for kar season. With the water level at abnormally low level this time, the farmers are yet to start their activities.

The six dams, including Papanasam, Manimuthar, Vadakku Pachayar, Nambiar and Kodumudiyar, have a total storage capacity of 12,882 mcft (million cubic feet). However, as on date, it is 1,342.82 mcft, while it was 3,691.15 mcft during the corresponding previous year.

Officials of the Agriculture department in the district say they have planned to raise crops in 55,886 hectares this season. However, due to the above factors, only 3,273 ha have so far been covered with initial farming activity to raise crops such as paddy, cotton and sugarcane.

Only when the southwest monsoon becomes active and storage levels improve in the reservoirs, the farming activities will pick up. they add.

