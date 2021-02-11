Online workshop held in college

Madurai

11 February 2021 21:37 IST

The Department of Mechanical Engineering, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Institution Innovation Council of Sethu Institute of Technology organised an online workshop on ‘Machine learning for research and innovation’ for the faculty members.

According to a press release from the institute, the inaugural session, which was conducted on February 9, was presided by College founder and Chairman S. Mohamed Jaleel. Principal A. Senthil Kumar was the resource person of the workshop.

Advertising

Advertising

Machine learning is a branch of Artificial Intelligence based on the idea that systems can learn from data, identify patterns and make decisions with minimal human intervention.

Faculty members from all the departments participated in the workshop. Earlier Vice-principal G.D.Sivakumar delivered the welcome address.