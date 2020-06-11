Madurai

Online viva voce at Alagappa university

Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has initiated the process of conducting viva voce examinations for Ph.D. scholars through video conferencing.

According to a press release from the institution, till now two Ph.D. scholars have completed their viva voce through online platforms during May and the first week of June.

The viva voce is being conducted through Alagappa University’s online portal and other online platforms in accordance with recent UGC guidelines.

With the objective of helping Ph.D. scholars, Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran permitted the online viva voce examinations.

The video conferencing was conducted in a dedicated room set up for this purpose.

Personal distancing norms are strictly being enforced during the conduct of the online examination.

More Ph.D. scholars will appear for viva voce online examinations during June and July, the press release added.

