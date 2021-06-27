MSME Technology Development Centre (PPDC), Extension Centre, Madurai, will conduct a five-day online training programme on solar installation from July 5 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon. This programme has been arranged with a view to encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs. Persons aged above 18, who are interested in joining the programme, can visit http://www.ppdcagra.dcmsme.gov.in or contact 86670 65048.
Online training programme on solar installation
Staff Reporter
Madurai ,
June 27, 2021 20:32 IST
Staff Reporter
Madurai ,
June 27, 2021 20:32 IST
