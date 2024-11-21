 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Online trading scam in Tirunelveli

Published - November 21, 2024 05:34 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli district cyber wing police have registered a case regarding an online trading scam, following a complaint from the person who was defrauded of ₹60 lakh on Thursday.

The complainant from Tirunelveli reported being defrauded of ₹60 lakh after responding to a trading scam through an online friends group.

The scammer claimed that by investing in the trading platform, the petitioner could earn profits of up to 5% to 20%. Trusting this, the petitioner transferred funds multiple times. In response, the scammer provided fake profit statements showing purported gains on the investments of him gaining profits for the funds he had transferred. The petitioner eventually realised the deception when the promised funds were not provided.

Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli district cyber crime police for legal action and recovery of funds. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Published - November 21, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.