Online trading scam in Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli district cyber wing police have registered a case regarding an online trading scam, following a complaint from the person who was defrauded of ₹60 lakh on Thursday.

The scammer claimed that by investing in the trading platform, the petitioner could earn profits of up to 5% to 20%. Trusting this, the petitioner transferred funds multiple times. In response, the scammer provided fake profit statements showing purported gains on the investments of him gaining profits for the funds he had transferred. The petitioner eventually realised the deception when the promised funds were not provided.

Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a complaint with the Tirunelveli district cyber crime police for legal action and recovery of funds. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.