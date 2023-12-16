ADVERTISEMENT

Online sale of medicines should be prohibited, say pharma traders

December 16, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Pharma Traders Association protested near the Palanganatham roundabout here on Saturday demanding the prohibition of online sale of medicines.  

M.S. Saravanan, general secretary of the association, said that as the Central government had not permitted selling medicines online, legal action should be taken against those who are involved in selling medicines online. 

Action should be taken against those who advertise medicines on online platforms without a licence, he added. This could lead to the selling of illegal medicines and expired medicines to people, he said.  

Medicines, which save millions of people every day, should be exempted from GST. Exempting them from tax would help numerous people avail many life-saving drugs at a very low price, the protesters said.

