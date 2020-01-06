Online sale of cardamom touches a new high

BODI

The sale price of cardamom at a new high of ₹ 7,000 per kg through online has come as a good news to the growers at the beginning of the new year - 2020 here on Monday, officials at the online marketing centre here said.

Since the last quarter in 2019, when the harvest in many of the cardamom estates in neighbouring Kerala was under way, the sale price was revolving around ₹2,500 and ₹3,000. As the supply of cardamom dwindled post-harvest season, the fag end of last year (around December) saw a demand for the produce due to festivals such as Christmas, New Year celebrations and Pongal.

Utilising the seasonal demand, the cardamom growers appeared to be in an upbeat mood. However, according to the officials, the price moved a little higher and settled at ₹ 3,804 on December 31, 2019.

Again, on January 1, it slipped to ₹ 3,756 per kg. Subsequently, the price moved up and down around ₹3,862 and ₹ 3,885 in the following two days.

On January 4 (Saturday), there was 288 bags of cardamom weighing 61,775 kg for sale online. Based on the quality of the produce, it touched a new high at ₹ 7,000 per kilo and the average price settled at ₹ 4,015 per kg.

Again in another sale of 300 bags weighing 67,999 kg, the officials at the auction centre said that 65,556 kg of cardamom, which was meant for sale online, the highest bid was recorded at ₹4,610 and the average price was at ₹ 4,097 per kg.

According to some of the cardamom growers and farmers, the new high of ₹ 7,000 per kg could not be said to be a boon.

“In 2019, there was drought until mid-July and subsequently, the monsoon rains led to floods. Thus, dry spell prevailed for the first six months and subsequently, when we made use of the monsoon, heavy rains, which lashed the fields, led to a complete washout. Thus, on an average, there was a dip in production by 40%,” they said.

The price in 2019 was revolving around ₹ 1,800 and ₹ 2,000 per kg and it had doubled now due to a shortfall in the commodity. People, who managed to stock, may benefit now through online sale, the growers said.