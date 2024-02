February 09, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Jallikattu will be held in Thottappanayakkanur village in Usilampatti block in Madurai district on February 12. Online registration for bulls and bull tamers is being done from 10 a.m. on February 9 to 10 a.m. on February 10. Those interested can register at https://madurai.nic.in, according to an official press release.