Online NEET classes from November 9: Minister

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan issuing orders of recognition for private schools in Madurai on Saturday.

07 November 2020 20:46 IST

‘Over 15,000 students registered this academic year’

Madurai

The government-sponsored free online NEET classes for this academic year will begin from November 9, said Minister for School Education K. A. Sengottaiyan, here on Saturday.

He was addressing the mediapersons, along with Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, after issuing recognition orders for a two-year period to 450 private schools in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni and Dindigul districts.

The Minister said that more than 15,000 students have registered for the online NEET classes for this academic year. A total of 303 government students from the state will get admissions in medical colleges this year, mainly due to the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in undergraduate MBBS admissions announced by the State government, he said.

“It has also been decided to start coaching classes from December for government students to clear competitive exams for engineering college admissions,” said Mr. Sengottaiyan.

When questioned about extending the 7.5% horizontal reservation benefits to students from government-aided schools, the Minister said that the Government Order clearly mentions that only students who have studied continuously in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 will be eligible to apply under the 7.5% horizontal reservation.

He said that an expert committee has provided suggestions to the Chief Minister regarding the 40% reduction in syllabus. ‘An announcement regarding the syllabus reduction will be made soon,’ he said.