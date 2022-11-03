Online investment fraudsters held in Kanniyakumari

The Hindu Bureau KANNIYAKUMARI
November 03, 2022 21:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanniyakumari police have arrested a gang which has reportedly cheated the public by promising attractive returns for their online investments.

According to Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, M. Sundarpandi, 36, of Peraiyoor in Madurai district approached Kaliappan, 55, of Udumalaipettai with the assurance of giving him 500% returns within 90 days for the investments made online. Subsequently, Kaliappan reportedly deposited ₹50,000 each in four different names in January.

When Sundarapandi did not give him the returns as promised, Kaliappan started searching for him. As he came to know that Sundarapandi was staying in a lodge in Vadakku Kundal near Kanniyakuamri, Kaliyappan came to the lodge on Wednesday. When he asked Sundarapandi to return his money, Sundarapandi and his associates allegedly attempted to murder him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaliyappan, who managed to escape from them, alerted Kanniyakumari police. Even as the police were collecting details from the receptionist about the rooms in which Sundarapandi and others were staying, they fled the lodge. However, the police managed to nab a few of them. Based on the information provided by them, the police picked up 20 persons till Wednesday night.

The SP said the gang had cheated investors from various districts and other States with the promise of giving them 500% returns within three months.

“The gang, using fake stamps of the Reserve Bank of India, have hoodwinked gullible investors. We have seized ₹11 lakh, applications used for cheating the investors, a few Aadhaar cards, printers, scanners, laptop and an e-design board from them,” Mr. Prasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app