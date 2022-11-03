Online investment fraudsters held in Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari police have arrested a gang which has reportedly cheated the public by promising attractive returns for their online investments.

According to Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad, M. Sundarpandi, 36, of Peraiyoor in Madurai district approached Kaliappan, 55, of Udumalaipettai with the assurance of giving him 500% returns within 90 days for the investments made online. Subsequently, Kaliappan reportedly deposited ₹50,000 each in four different names in January.

When Sundarapandi did not give him the returns as promised, Kaliappan started searching for him. As he came to know that Sundarapandi was staying in a lodge in Vadakku Kundal near Kanniyakuamri, Kaliyappan came to the lodge on Wednesday. When he asked Sundarapandi to return his money, Sundarapandi and his associates allegedly attempted to murder him.

Kaliyappan, who managed to escape from them, alerted Kanniyakumari police. Even as the police were collecting details from the receptionist about the rooms in which Sundarapandi and others were staying, they fled the lodge. However, the police managed to nab a few of them. Based on the information provided by them, the police picked up 20 persons till Wednesday night.

The SP said the gang had cheated investors from various districts and other States with the promise of giving them 500% returns within three months.

“The gang, using fake stamps of the Reserve Bank of India, have hoodwinked gullible investors. We have seized ₹11 lakh, applications used for cheating the investors, a few Aadhaar cards, printers, scanners, laptop and an e-design board from them,” Mr. Prasad said.