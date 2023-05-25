May 25, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The District Cyber Crime Wing police have arrested an online fraudster who allegedly cheated an investor to the tune of ₹45.19 lakh.

Police said M. Thangadurai, 52, of Chinnamani Nagar here received a message on a social media platform that promised him of attractive remuneration for a part-time job. When Mr. Thangadurai contacted the person mentioned in the message, he introduced himself as a senior executive working with a transnational travel agency. He asked Mr. Thangadurai to give ‘star ratings’ for the travel agency’s ventures and promised him of good remuneration.

After Mr. Thangadurai received up to ₹1,500 from the travel agency per day for his part-time job, the person who posed as the travel agency representative asked him to invest in various tasks promoted by the agency for getting huge returns. Subsequently, Mr. Thangadurai reportedly invested up to ₹45.91 lakh in various installments.

Only when there was no return from his investments he had made in the travel agency even after the period promised, Mr. Thangadurai realized that he had been taken for a ride and filed a complaint with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://cybercrime.gov.in; helpline number 1930).

On getting the complaint, Thoothukudi District Cyber Crime unit swung into action and found that K. Eliyas Prem Kumar, 31, of Kuppanaapuram near Maanur in Tirunelveli district was involved in the fraud. Besides arresting him, the police seized a laptop, a mobile phone, nine SIM cards, 61 ATM cards and 12 fake rubber stamps in the name of various companies.

Further investigations are on.

