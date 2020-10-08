Madurai

Online farmers’ grievance redressal meeting on October 13

An online grievance redressal meeting for farmers, chaired by Collector T.G. Vinay, will be held through Google Meet at 11 a.m. on October 13. A press release from the district administration said arrangements will be made at Agriculture Assistant Directors’ offices in every block for farmers to attend the online meeting. Farmers can participate in the meeting and raise their concerns with the officials, the release said.

