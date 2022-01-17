Online faculty development programme begins

KARAIKUDI

17 January 2022 23:31 IST

It is essential for faculty members to update their knowledge with cutting edge tools and techniques to motivate younger minds towards science and technology, said N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CSIR – CECRI, here on Monday.

She was presiding over a five-day online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) organised by the Departments of Physics, Biotechnology and Microbiology & CLT of Dr. Umayal Ramanathan College for Women (URCW) in association with CSIR – CECRI, Karaikudi, on ‘Tools and Techniques in Characterization of Compounds.’

S. Jeyashree, Principal, URCW, welcomed the gathering.

S. M. Rajendran, Senior Principal Scientist, Principal Investigator, CSIR-Integrated Skill Initiative CSIR- CECRI, briefed about the FDP. On the first day, D. Vasudevan, Scientist, CSIR – CECRI, handled chromatography techniques.

S. Radhakrishnan, Chief Scientist & Head, CIF, CSIR-CECRI, J. Jeyakanthan, Professor & Head, Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, K. Jeyadheepan, Assistant Professor, School of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Sastra Deemed University, Thanjavur, would enlighten the participants in instrumentation and data interpretation of various sophisticated structural, morphological and spectroscopic techniques. Nearly, 700 participants from all over India have registered for the FDP