‘Online exams, a mockery’

MADURAI

16 September 2020 18:52 IST

The manner by which Madurai Kamaraj University proposes to conduct final year examinations online was just a mockery and could not be taken as the right yardstick to know a student’s potential, said Save Madurai Kamaraj University Coalition.

In a press release, its secretary R. Murali said the university would be sending question papers thorugh email or WhatsApp to Principals of affiliated colleges. They will in turn send the questions to students who will write a three-hour unsupervised exam. “The exam is conducted just for namesake. There is no real need to hold it right away. Even if they do want to conduct it, it could be held in a manner which ensures social distancing, as not more than 300 students will be writing the exams,” he said.

If the exams need to be conducted online, the colleges must have a system in place to facilitate a transparent exchange between the university and students, Mr. Murali said.