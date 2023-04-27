Online exam for students under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme

April 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Department of School Education, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and HCL are jointly organising an online examination under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme at RVS College of Engineering, Dindigul, from April 28 to 30.

The examination is open for government and private school students. Students who have completed Plus Two in any group can attend this one hour online examination on any of the three days. College Director V. Krishnakumar said in a press note that more details could be had by calling 9788156509 or 6382998925.