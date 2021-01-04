Online coaching for Group-II examination

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district Employment Office will commence on January 5, 2021 online coaching for job aspirants for Group-II examination to be announced soon by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

During the classes to be held between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, model tests would be conducted.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that job aspirants can make use of the books available at the Employment Office volunteers circle library to prepare for the examinations. The candidates would be provided with notes for th examinations. Candidates can also download audio-visual classes, notes and model question papers provided by Department of Employment and Training through tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in

Interested persons can join the WhatsApp group by sending SMS to 86438-62299 and 77083-93991.