Online coaching for civil service exams

Students at the book exhibition being held in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Online coaching classes for civil services aspirants will be introduced in the District Central Library, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the book fair held at the District Central Library, Mr. Jegan said the Corporation was exploring the possibilities of starting online coaching classes for civil service aspirants as good number of students from the district were preparing for civil service examinations being conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

He also honoured the winners of various competitions organised by the District Library Authority and Department of Public Library.