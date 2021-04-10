Madurai

Online clinic app launched

Devadoss Hospital has launched ‘Devadoss Online Clinic’ app on April 7 in commemoration of World Health Day.

According to a press release from the hospital, the online clinic will be a boon to all sections of people by providing access to healthcare in these pandemic times.

Smartphone users can download this Android app and get free doctor consultation round-the-clock. The users can upload and download their prescriptions. They have the option to book appointments with specialists.

For more details, people can visit www.devadosshospitals.com or discuss with the staff on 73977 11672.

